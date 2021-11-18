News updates from HT: Rajnath Singh to inaugurate revamped Rezang La memorial, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

1962 bravest of braves to be honoured at new Rezang La memorial

The 18,000 feet Rezang La is a desolate wind-swept pass lying 11 kilometres south of Spangur Gap, from where nearly two thousand Chinese troops attacked mere 114 men of Charlie Company of 13 Kumaon led by Major Shaitan Singh at 4am on November 18, 1962. Read more…

Scientists in Ahmedabad discover exoplanet 1.4 times bigger than Jupiter

Scientists from the Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) have discovered an exoplanet that is 725 light years away from us and orbiting an ageing star that has 1.5 times the mass of our Sun, according to the department of space. Read more…

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Read more…

After Russia destroys satellite, USA says 'will respond', amid space arms race alarm

A weapons test by Russia has heightened fears about rapid weaponisation of space. Using missiles, Moscow destroyed an old satellite, Tselina D, which was in orbit since 1982. Russia was accused of endangering the International Space Station, or ISS, with the resultant debris. Western powers reacted strongly with NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg calling it 'reckless', and the US warning of a 'response'. Watch video

'Played more than 100 Test, work ethics are unbelievable': Gambhir lists 3 reasons why Dravid will be a successful coach

Team India rang in a new era on Wednesday when they took on New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match bilateral series. It was the side's first game under their new permanent T20I captain Rohit Sharma and their new head coach Rahul Dravid. The new partnership holds a lot of promise and former India opener Gautam Gambhir concurs. Read more…

Shraddha Arya can’t stop smiling during jaimala ceremony, pheras. Watch unseen wedding video

Actor Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal on Tuesday. A new video from her wedding has been shared by the Instagram page of ‘The Glam Wedding’, her wedding photographer. Read more…

Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa return to Mumbai in red and white ensembles, see all pics

Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made their first appearance after getting married in an intimate ceremony held in Chandigarh. The couple arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday night and was clicked by the paparazzi outside the airport. The two stars looked charming in chic ensembles as they posed happily for the shutterbugs. Their first appearance is already melting hearts online. Read more…

