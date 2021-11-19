News updates from HT: Record Covid-19 infection levels mar festive cheer in Europe and all the latest news
Record Covid-19 infection levels, lockdowns mar festive cheer in Europe
Austria, Germany and Russia were among the nations in Europe which saw record surges in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths. Read more
Mehul Choksi moves Bombay HC, says he is unable to travel; not refusing to travel
His lawyers argued that when the Dominica court had passed the order, Indian authorities were present and so it will be unfair for them to argue that Choksi is refusing to return to India. Read more
Biden, 78, to undergo first routine physical exam as president
US President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president. Read more
Covid vaccine doses lying unused in private centres in Thane
With hardly a handful of people opting for private vaccination, the chances of these doses going waste have increased. Read more
Globetrotting tea-seller from Kerala who visited 26 countries dies
Kochi’s humble tea vendor, KR Vijayan (71), who travelled to 26 countries along with his wife Mohana earning the sobriquet of ‘travelling couple’, died in Kochi on Friday. Read more
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Martin Guptill goes past Virat Kohli's world record in shortest format
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill went past Virat Kohli for most runs in T20Is during the second match of the series against India in Ranchi. Read more
Sushmita Sen says she underwent surgery days ago, reveals 'new look’ on birthday
Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday, revealed she had to undergo surgery earlier this week. Read more