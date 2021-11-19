Sushmita Sen says she underwent surgery days ago, reveals 'new look’ on birthday

Sushmita Sen, who celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday, revealed she had to undergo surgery earlier this week. The actor, taking to Instagram, shared a picture of herself and thanked fans for their birthday wishes when she shared the health update.

“A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous and loving souls… unending showering of good wishes and blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words,” she began her note.

“Letting you in on a little secret… I completed Aarya 2 and then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov and I am healing marvellously every passing day… in this beautiful place! I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love! Keep it coming!” she added.

Sushmita received birthday wishes from her family and friends. Her boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the happy couple and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Babush.”

Renee Sen, Sushmita's daughter, took to Instagram and shared a picture of Susmita taking a photograph of Renee and her younger sister Alisah along with a birthday wish. “Happy Birthday Maa. Being your daughter is God's greatest blessing! I love you Dugga Dugga,” she wrote.

Sushmita Sen, who was away from the screen for a few years, made a comeback last year with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya in which she played the titular role. She is all set to return for the second season of the series.