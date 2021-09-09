Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Resistance leader says 60% of Panjshir 'still under control' and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Resistance leader says 60% of Panjshir 'still under control' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:02 PM IST
A view of a gate of the provincial governor's office in Panjshir, on September 6, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Made tactical withdrawal’: NRF leader says 60% of Panjshir still under control

NRF leader Ali Nazary said in an interview that 60 per cent of Panjshir is still under the NRF control. Read more

Australian foreign, defence ministers to reach tomorrow for 2+2 ministerial talk

Marise Payne and Peter Dutton will arrive tomorrow to hold talks with their Indian counterparts S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh respectively. Read more

‘…that’s why he’s found a place for himself’: Chief selector Sharma explains why Ashwin was named in T20 WC squad

Chief selector Chetan Sharma stated that good performances in the IPL went in favour of Ashwin as hence, he was named in the squad. Read more

Saba Ali Khan opens up on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan naming their son Jehangir: 'No one else has a say'

RELATED STORIES

Saba Ali Khan has opened up about her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan naming their younger son Jehangir. Read more

Ola Electric postpones S1 e-scooter sale to September 15 due to website glitch

The ride-hailing company had to postpone its first EV sales by a week to September 15, as it faced technical difficulties with its website. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
panjshir marise payne peter dutton r ashwin
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

No jeans, t-shirts during meetings: A DM in Uttarakhand says it's not graceful

Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan; IAF to get MRSAM missile, landing strip on highway

India has administered over 715 million Covid vaccine doses till now

J&K leader TS Wazir found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP