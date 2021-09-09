Saba Ali Khan opens up on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan naming their son Jehangir: 'No one else has a say'

Saba Ali Khan has opened up about her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan naming their younger son Jehangir. She said that no one else, other than the parents, has the right to make decisions about the child, including the name. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared an old picture of Kareena kissing Jeh, as he is also called lovingly, from their Maldives trip.

Saba captioned the post, "Momma n Jaan Jeh. When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life... only she and the father…are allowed to decide... who how and what the child will grow as...And the name. No one...no one else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say on anything! It's her soul that has nurtured that baby. Parents are the only ones with rights. Think it's a reminder for everyone to respect that. Today... tomorrow. Forever!!!!"

She concluded, "Love you Bhabs n Baby Jeh. Kiss from buajaan too!"

Reacting to the post, fans showered Jeh with love and also supported Saba. A fan said, "Jehangir is a beautiful name. People just criticize it." "In Persian, Jehangir means king of the world... And in the recent past two Jehangirs have glorified India, Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and Homi Jehangir Bhabha," commented another fan.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh earlier this year. Since his birth, Kareena kept Jeh away from the spotlight and hid his face on social media while sharing posts about him. It was in July that his name was revealed. The couple shares another son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena faced criticism from a certain section of the internet for naming their younger son Jehangir. Speaking about it with India Today, Kareena had said, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

She had added, "Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive.”