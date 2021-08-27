Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: SEC recommends phase 1 trials for Reliance's Covid-19 vaccine and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: SEC recommends phase 1 trials for Reliance's Covid-19 vaccine and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 04:54 PM IST
A Covid-19 vaccination centre (Image used only for representative purpose)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SEC recommends phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance's 2-dose Covid-19 vaccine

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance Life Sciences’ vaccine candidate against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Trump predicts emergence of new Islamic State affiliate 'ISIS-X' after Kabul airport attack

Trump has been critical of the Biden administration’s policy in Afghanistan, saying he would have first evacuated Americans before pulling out the military. Read more

Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur

A flight of the official carrier of Bangladesh, Biman, made an emergency landing at Nagpur International airport here on Friday after its pilot suffered a massive heart attack. Read more

'Virat will have to answer it': Michael Vaughan questions Kohli's tactics in 3rd Test against England

RELATED STORIES

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned Virat Kohli's decision to start off the bowling attack with Ishant Sharma instead of Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of the third Test against England. Read more

Top reasons you are not losing weight

From not consuming enough fibre or proteins to following very low calorie diet, these are the most common mistakes committed by people aiming to shed kilos. Read more

Adhyayan Suman reveals aftermath of his interview on Kangana Ranaut, says he was called ‘Vivek Oberoi in the making’

Adhyayan Suman, in a new interview, talked about the aftermath of speaking about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut in 2016 and how he was labelled a ‘loser’ and ‘flop actor’. Read more

This curious tiger cub’s adorable face is all you need to see today. Watch

A cat video a day keeps sadness away and this video by Tulsa Zoo shared on Facebook is bound to do the same to you. The video shows a baby big cat who is a new member of the zoo. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reliance industries covid-19 vaccine donald trump joe biden biman bangladesh airlines
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur

Green activists hail top court’s decision to curb quarrying in Kerala

NRIs can apply for Aadhaar on arrival: Here's how to do it

Delhi schools to reopen from September 1; senior classes first
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP