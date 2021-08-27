News updates from HT: SEC recommends phase 1 trials for Reliance's Covid-19 vaccine and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SEC recommends phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance's 2-dose Covid-19 vaccine

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance Life Sciences’ vaccine candidate against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Trump predicts emergence of new Islamic State affiliate 'ISIS-X' after Kabul airport attack

Trump has been critical of the Biden administration’s policy in Afghanistan, saying he would have first evacuated Americans before pulling out the military. Read more

Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur

A flight of the official carrier of Bangladesh, Biman, made an emergency landing at Nagpur International airport here on Friday after its pilot suffered a massive heart attack. Read more

'Virat will have to answer it': Michael Vaughan questions Kohli's tactics in 3rd Test against England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has questioned Virat Kohli's decision to start off the bowling attack with Ishant Sharma instead of Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of the third Test against England. Read more

Top reasons you are not losing weight

From not consuming enough fibre or proteins to following very low calorie diet, these are the most common mistakes committed by people aiming to shed kilos. Read more

Adhyayan Suman reveals aftermath of his interview on Kangana Ranaut, says he was called ‘Vivek Oberoi in the making’

Adhyayan Suman, in a new interview, talked about the aftermath of speaking about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut in 2016 and how he was labelled a ‘loser’ and ‘flop actor’. Read more

This curious tiger cub’s adorable face is all you need to see today. Watch

A cat video a day keeps sadness away and this video by Tulsa Zoo shared on Facebook is bound to do the same to you. The video shows a baby big cat who is a new member of the zoo. Read more