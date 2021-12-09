News updates from HT: Severity of chopper crash making identification difficult, says army and all the latest news

Here are today-’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chopper crash severity making positive identification of mortal remains difficult: Army

The Indian Army said on Thursday the severity of the air crash in Tamil Nadu, which led to deaths of chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, was making it difficult to positively identify the mortal remains. Read more

'He is still a leader of the team': Newly-appointed ODI skipper Rohit Sharma opens up on captaining 'batter' Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday was named India's new ODI skipper, ending Virat Kohli's captaincy lore where he led the national pack in 95 matches and registered 65 victories with an impressive win percentage of 70.43. Read more

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding day: High security at Six Senses Fort Barwara, barricading outside venue

Actor-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are tying the knot on Thursday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. On the wedding day, as the wedding preparations went on inside the venue, police officers and security personnel were seen outside the entrance of the fort, according to news agency ANI. Read more

Hero MotoCorp stops bookings for XPulse 200 4V. Here's why

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced that it has temporarily halted bookings for its new Xpulse 200 4V in the country. It was launched in India earlier this year in October at ₹1,28,150 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Read more

Bloated all the time? Remove these foods from your diet for relief

Do you feel full even after eating a little and get that uncomfortable sensation of having trapped gas on increased pressure in your gut? While bloating is something that people face at some point or the other and gets resolved on its own, chronic bloating can make your life difficult. Read more

