News updates from HT: Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes new Nepal prime minister and all the latest news

Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes Nepal prime minister as KP Oli resigns

Sher Bahadur Deuba was appointed as the next prime minister of Nepal on Tuesday. Deuba's appointment came a day after the country’s Supreme Court approved his claim to the premiership, replacing incumbent KP Sharma Oli. Read more

DMs to be responsible if Covid situation worsens: Uttarakhand issues fresh SOP

Influx of tourists to hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh has raised serious concerns among the authorities as fears of an imminent third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease lingers. With weekend crowds on the rise, the Uttarakhand government has now made district magistrates responsible to ensure the situation in tourist spots does not worsen. Read more

PM Modi to interact with CMs of 6 states on Covid situation on July 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday meet the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Maharashtra, where the number of Covid-19 cases have risen in several districts or have not come down in the recent past. Read more

'Just respect the Universe Boss': Gayle says people should be 'happy to still see' him on the field

Chris Gayle might be 41 years old but he continues to produce the goods for his team on the field. After the two T20 internationals against Australia, there was pressure on Gayle to perform as he had scores of 13 and 4 in the two matches. But Gayle bounced back in style in the third match of the series. Read more

Anushka Sharma’s new selfie from the UK is proof of her love for butterfly filters. See here

Anushka Sharma has long been a fan of butterfly-themed filters on Instagram and her new selfie from the UK, where she is currently stationed with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, is proof. She took to Instagram Stories to share a new picture of herself wearing a black jacket with a quirky white print on it. Read more

Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV launched: Price, variants, dimensions, features and more

Built on the third-generation chassis that also underpins Scorpio and Thar, Bolero Neo's Body on Frame construction and rear-wheel drive helps it brag about its abilities on rough terrain. Read more

Shilpa Shetty flatters lockdown style in ₹13k denim crystal fringe pants, top

One can never go wrong with a white top and denim jeans combo but Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently rocked a flattering style in the same as she showed how to add a dash of whimsy and romance to our look while effortlessly drawing attention to our casual style and lift an otherwise unassuming piece. Read more

‘Proud of my boy,’ says Priyanka Gandhi in tweet about son Raihan Vadra’s photography exhibition

A heartwarming post by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about her son Raihan Vadra is winning hearts on social media. In a post shared on Twitter, she shared details about Raihan’s first photography exhibition, adding that she is proud of her son. Read more