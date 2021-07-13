Shilpa Shetty flatters lockdown style in 13k denim crystal fringe pants, top

One can never go wrong with a white top and denim jeans combo but Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently rocked a flattering style in the same as she showed how to add a dash of whimsy and romance to our look while effortlessly drawing attention to our casual style and lift an otherwise unassuming piece. During one of the promotions of her upcoming film, Hungama 2, Shilpa proved that white spaghetti-fashioned top and denim crystal fringe pants were made for coming out of lockdown style and her sizzling pictures and videos, as she gooved to the remixed version of her famous ‘90s track ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0’, are proof.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared her latest OOTD and we are smitten as we take fashion cues from the style queen to slay at the next casual outing with a sultry twist. The pictures and videos feature the Bollywood star donning a cut sleeves white top, styled like a spaghetti and tucked inside a pair of sky blue classic high waist denim trousers.

They came with a slightly dropped crotch and were hand embellished with crystal fringe all down the side for an ultimate shine to catch the lights this season. Shilpa accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings, silver finger rings and bracelets from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave, Anaqa By Nishant Tulsiani, Ayana Silver Jewellery, Ineze and Mahrukh Akuly.

Completing her attire with a pair of transparent heels, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with a dab of luscious pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows.

Leaving her wavy tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, the diva struck sultry poses for the camera and frenzy were on frenzy. She captioned the pictures, “Sure, life may not be perfect… but your style can be (sic)” and “Eye of the Tigress (sic).”

The denim trousers are credited to British Indian fashion designer Nikita Karizma’s womenswear label that boasts of flattering, playful clothing meant to inspire a young, confident woman to feel her best at all times in an ‘Influencer meets Rockstar Daughter' style aesthetic developed season upon season. The denim crystal fringe trousers originally costs 125 GBP which converts to ₹12,898 approximately.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's denim crystal fringe trousers from Nikita Karizma(nikitakarizma.com)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Shubhi Kumar and Tarang Agarwal.

