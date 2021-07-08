News updates from HT: Sonia Gandhi writes to Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar's demise and all the latest news
Sonia Gandhi offers condolences to Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s death
Congress president Sonia Gandhi offered “heartfelt condolences” to Saira Banu, actor, and wife of famous Hindi film actor Dilip Kumar, after the thespian passed away on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 98. Read More
Former IAS officer and engineer from Odisha get key portfolios in Cabinet
Ashwini Vaishnaw, a bureaucrat-turned-politician who was inducted on Wednesday into the Union Cabinet in charge of railways, electronics, and information technology, is known as a backroom boy. Read More
Vaccinated British travelers no longer need to isolate under new rule
UK officials have strategized a plan which is expected to come into force this month under which British travelers who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine will no longer need to isolate when they return home from moderate risk countries. Read More
Dharmendra reveals Saira Banu's heartbreaking words to him after Dilip Kumar's death: 'Jaan nikal gayi meri'
Saira Banu, who lost her husband, actor Dilip Kumar, on Wednesday morning, was heartbroken as his friends and family paid their last respects to the late actor. Read More
This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds. Read his inspiring story
The smallest change can make the biggest difference - If you’ve heard this saying, then let us tell you the story of an IFS officer who proved each word of the said statement. Read More
Gauahar Khan’s uber-chic loungewear look in tie-dye co-ord set is fashion goals
We can’t help but yearn for a similar romantic getaway as we scroll through Gauahar Khan and her hubby Zaid Darbar’s flood of pictures from their current Moscow trip. Read More
Jaguar Land Rover drives in two-door Defender 90 SUV at ₹76.57 lakh
Jaguar Land Rover on Thursday announced the launch of Defender 90 SUV at a starting ex showroom price of ₹76.57 lakh. Read More
Now, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications leaked! Take a sneak peek at what's coming
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) later this year. Read More
What drove Modi Cabinet reboot: Polls, appeasement or governance?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the expansion of his cabinet followed by portfolios of the ministers. Watch
Elephant learns the art of choosing perfect grass to munch on. Watch viral video
Smriti Irani shares animated video to convey strong message on female education
Sonu Sood thanks KTR for treating him with ‘world’s best veg biryani’
Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling