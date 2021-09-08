News updates from HT: SpiceJet pilots derostered for landing before touchdown zone in Seychelles and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DGCA derosters SpiceJet pilots for landing before touchdown zone in Seychelles

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), country’s aviation regulator, has derostered two SpiceJet pilots over safety concerns as they landed before the touchdown zone at Seychelles airport on Tuesday. Read more.

Farooq Abdullah didn't 'back' Taliban: Party says on his Afghanistan remark

National Conference on Wednesday slammed attempts to twist party leader Farooq Abdullah's coomment on Taliban and said that the party leader never 'backed' or 'supported' the Taliban as claimed by some media channels and on social media. "I hope they (Taliban) will deliver good governance and follow Islamic principles in that country (Afghanistan) and respect human rights. They should try to develop friendly relations with every country," the National Conference leader said, which has been interpreted by many as "indirectly extending support". Read more.

No women: US ‘concerned’ over Taliban govt led by UN-blacklisted Akhundzada

The United States is concerned over the track record of some of the cabinet members who will now govern Afghanistan under the new Taliban rule. A state department spokesperson explained that the concerns are mainly because of two reasons. One, the past and the affiliations of some of the individuals and second, the overall nature of the cabinet as it is not inclusive at all. The cabinet also includes no women members. Read more.

ICC Test Rankings: India's Jasprit Bumrah climbs to ninth place after game-changing spell

Jasprit Bumrah, who was one of the main architects of India's win at The Oval, has climbed to the ninth place in the latest ICC Test rankings. Read more.

Akshay Kumar’s mother passes away, actor says 'I feel an unbearable pain'

Actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia died on Wednesday morning. The actor took to social media to share the news and expressed his grief. On Tuesday, Akshay had asked his fans to pray for his mother's health. Watch here.

Overweight or have joint issues? Try deep water running to lose weight

Apart from the incredible health benefits it offers, running fills your heart with joy and a feeling of liberation. We leave behind our everyday stress with each step forward even as we get closer to a fitter version of self. Studies have proven how running helps to improve our cardiovascular health, increases immunity, enhances endurance and muscle strength. There are also researches that show how running can actually boost our mental health and serve as an antidepressant. Read more.

Harsh Goenka shares pictures of New York’s Little Island, post intrigues people

If you follow Harsh Goenka on Twitter, chances are you are aware that he often shares various kinds of posts. Just like his recent share about Little Island Park in New York City. Read more.

