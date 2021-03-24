News updates from HT: State-run fuel retailers marginally slash prices before polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

State-run fuel retailers marginally slash prices before polls

After keeping pump prices frozen for 25 days ahead of crucial assembly elections, state-run fuel retailers, for the first time, reduced petrol price by 18 paise per litre and diesel by 17 paise a litre on Wednesday, even as benchmark Brent crude plunged by about 13% from a peak of $69.63 per barrel since March 12, 2021. Read more

Blame game begins after ruckus in Bihar assembly over Special Armed Police Bill

Opposition lawmakers allegedly held state assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha hostage in his chamber for three hours amid sloganeering and a siege of the House on the penultimate day of the budget session in protest against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill on Tuesday. Read more

For the BJP, the battle in states — with an eye on Rajya Sabha

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the upcoming state assembly elections are not just an opportunity to consolidate and expand its footprint across southern and eastern India, but also ramp up its strength in the Rajya Sabha, where it is still in minority. Read more

Explained: Calls for gun controls in US and the politics over them

The shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Monday which left 10 people dead has started the conversation on federal action on gun control in the United States of America. Read more

'When we picked Prasidh Krishna in IPL 2018, had no doubts that he'll play for India': Dinesh Karthik on KKR teammate

Almost three years before Prasidh Krishna’s ODI debut against England, the right-arm seamer was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2018 as a replacement to the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Read more

Samantha Akkineni calls Kangana Ranaut 'bravest, most talented actress of our generation' on watching Thalaivi trailer

Samantha Akkineni is full of praise for Kangana Ranaut after the trailer release of the latter's film, Thailaivi. She called Kangana the 'bravest' actor of our generation'. Read more

Hot wheels: Lamborghini Urus creates record, reaches speed of 298 kmph on ice

High speeds and icy roads can be a tragic cocktail and driving fast in slippery conditions almost always proving to be extremely risky. Not for a Lamborghini Urus though and not in a controlled test event track. Read more

Bhagyashree suggests this alternative to a spoonful of ghee for gut health

Good digestion and increased metabolism are a fantasy for most of us who relish junk food without an iota of guilt but Bollywood actor Bhagyashree recently suggested a solution to ensure gut health and we are rooting for it. Read more

Watch: Will Kangana Ranaut take political plunge? Watch the actor’s answer

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that while she takes interest in matters of national importance, she has no connection with politics at all. ‘For me, the world of politics is quite unknown. Watch here