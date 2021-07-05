Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Supreme Court 'shocked' at use of Section 66A despite being scrapped and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 04:50 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Union government over people still being booked under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act

Amazing, shocking’: Supreme Court on use of Section 66A despite being struck down

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Union government over people still being booked under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, calling it "amazing and shocking." In March 2015, Section 66A was struck down by the top court. Read More

TMC delegation meets President Kovind to seek removal of Solicitor General

A delegation of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) met President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday to seek the removal of India’s Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta. Read More

UK must learn to live with Covid, says Johnson ahead of scrapping preventive measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday indicated a shift in his earlier stance and said that the country would "learn to live with this virus" as he is expected to unveil mandatory measures as a personal choice. Read More

Before team meeting, Shikhar Dhawan & Co compete in a gaming session; coach Rahul Dravid watches over: See Pics

The first India vs Sri Lanka ODI in Colombo is a week away and the Indian team has begun their strategy-making. Read More

Haseen Dillruba 'twist' reminds viewers of Roald Dahl short story Lamb to the Slaughter; reactions are mixed

Audiences are noticing similarities between the plot of Haseen Dillruba, a new Netflix film starring Taapsee Pannu, and writer Roald Dahl's 1953 short story, Lamb to the Slaughter. Read More

2022 Suzuki Hayabusa first ride review: The 'legend' continues

Suzuki Hayabusa has defined the word 'legendary' in the world of superbikes for decades. Read More

Why over 50 countries want to use India’s CoWIN platform to beat Covid

India's vaccination drive against Covid-19, pegged as the largest adult immunisation drive ever, is underpinned by the CoWIN application. Watch

supreme court taapsee pannu boris johnson govt ramnath kovind trinamool congress tushar mehta coronavirus
