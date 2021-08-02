News updates from HT: Supreme Court orders AP, Telangana to amicably resolve Krishna water dispute and all the latest ne

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Resolve Krishna water dispute amicably: SC to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana govts

The Supreme Court on Monday advised states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to amicably resolve their dispute on sharing the Krishna river water for drinking and irrigation. Heading the bench, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, who was born in the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh, clarified that he would not adjudicate the legal issues involved in the matter but if the states were forthcoming on settling the dispute through talks, the bench could assist the mediation process.

Afghanistan's situation will change in 6 months, says president Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani has said the violence-hit country's situation will see a change within the next six months as he emphasised that the security of cities is his government's priority. Addressing a virtual cabinet meeting, Ghani said on Sunday the Taliban has become "more cruel and more oppressive" in the last two decades.

Glenmark, Canada's SaNOtize sign deal for Covid treatment spray in India, other Asian countries

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp to commercialise its nasal spray for Covid-19 treatment in India and other Asian countries.

'Very challenging for us to work in Bihar', says BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday said that it is not easy to run the government in Bihar, where his party is in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD(U). Chaudhary also said that there are four ideologies working together in the state.

Tokyo Olympics: The Gurjit Kaur goal that took India women's hockey team in the history books - Video

Gurjit Kaur's goal in the second quarter earned the Indian women's hockey team a place in the Tokyo Olympics semi-final - their first-ever in Olympic Games - with a historic 1-0 win over Australia in the quarter-final on Monday.

Elon Musk shares pic with son X AE A-XII at Starbase, netizens can’t keep calm

If you follow SpaceX CEO Elon Musk regularly on Twitter you may have come across several posts of his son X AE A-XII shared by Musk. Now, Musk has shared a sweet photo of his visit to SpaceX’s Starbase located at Boca Chica, Texas with baby X and left tweeple gushing.

Meezaan recalls playing Ranveer Singh's body double in Padmaavat, learning entire speech: 'Band baji hui thi'

Actor Meezaan, who recently starred in Hungama 2, technically made his 'screen debut' as a body double for Ranveer Singh in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Meezaan, the son of actor Jaaved Jafferi, had assisted Bhansali before being launched by him in the film Malaal.

Sonakshi Sinha turns boss babe look comfy by pairing chic pantsuit with sneakers

Bhuj: The Pride of India actor Sonakshi Sinha has been keeping busy promoting her upcoming film with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. However, that hasn't stopped the star from getting her glam game on, be it with faux leather print dresses or monotone collared ensembles. Her latest look for an event saw her turning into a total boss babe, and we love it.

Auto Expo 2022 in Greater Noida pushed back due to Covid-related uncertainties

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) informed on Monday that the Indian auto expo, officially called Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2022, which was scheduled to be held between February 2 and 9 of next year in Greater Noida has now been pushed back due to the prevailing uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

