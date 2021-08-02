Tokyo Olympics: The Gurjit Kaur goal that took India women's hockey team in the history books - Video

Gurjit Kaur's goal in the second quarter earned the Indian women's hockey team a place in the Tokyo Olympics semi-final - their first-ever in Olympic Games - with a historic 1-0 win over Australia in the quarter-final on Monday.

After applying consistent pressure in the first quarter, India made a circle penetration and earned a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. Gurjit Kaur carried out the drag-flick and found the back of the net to help India take a 1-0 lead.

"I'm really happy. This is the result of all our hard work. Every player has worked day and night for this day, can't tell you how happy I am," Gurjit said after India beat the World No.2 side against all odds.

VIDEO: Gurjit Kaur's goal that helped India achieve historic win over Australia

After conceding, Australia put some pressure on the Indian goal, however, the Indian defence stood tall and fought against everything the Australians threw at them. In the 11th minute of the second quarter, Salima Tete made a circle penetration and took a shot, but she looped the ball over the crossbar. Indian continued to put pressure on the Australians as the two teams went into the break with India leading at 1-0.

Also Read | Twitterati applauds India women's hockey team after historic win

Australia started the third quarter aggressively and made a circle penetration straight away, however, the Indian team directed the ball away brilliantly. Australia continued to put pressure on their opponents and earned a penalty corner in the third minute of the third quarter, however, they couldn't convert their opportunity.

The Australians earned another penalty corner in the next minute, but the Indian defence unit pushed the ball away fantastically. Australia kept trying to put pressure on their opponents, however, the Indians kept intercepting the ball. The World Number 2 team kept trying to find a breakthrough, but the Indian defence stood tall and ensured that they stayed in the lead. In the 13th minute, Neha made a brilliant pass to Navneet in the circle, but the latter took a shot, but couldn't find the back of the net. Sharmila Devi drove the ball from the right in the final minutes of the third quarter, however, the Indians couldn't deflect the ball into the goal.

Australia continued to put pressure on the Indians in the fourth quarter, however, the Indian defence unit kept directing the ball away from the goal. In the 7th minute of the fourth quarter, Australia earned two Penalty Corners, but the Indian defence made two brilliant saves and ensured that they stayed in the lead. The Australians kept pressing forward, kept making circle penetrations, but they just couldn't find a way to breach the Indian defence.

With just three minutes left on the clock, the Australians earned a Penalty Corner. The Australians took a shot, but Monika calmly tapped the ball away from the goal. Australia earned another Penalty Corner soon after and got very close to the goal, but the Indians held their nerve and directed the ball away. The Indians kept most of the ball possession in the final minutes of the match and ensured that they booked a place in the Semi-finals.

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Argentina in the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics on 4 August 2021.