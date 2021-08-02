Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Twitterati applauds India women's hockey team after historic win over Australia to reach Olympics semifinals
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Women - Quarterfinal - Australia v India - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Players of India celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji(REUTERS)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Women - Quarterfinal - Australia v India - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Players of India celebrate after winning their match. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji(REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Twitterati applauds India women's hockey team after historic win over Australia to reach Olympics semifinals

Tokyo 2020: It took a Gurjit Kaur dragflick from a penalty corner to give India the lead in the first quarter as India beat Australia 1-0 in quarterfinals.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 10:36 AM IST

India women's hockey team scripted a historic win over Australia in the quarterfinal match on Monday, beating the tournament favourites 1-0 to book their first-ever Olympic semifinal spot. It took a Gurjit Kaur dragflick from a penalty corner to give India the lead in the first quarter.

Australia tried to get a goal back, getting several penalty corner opportunities throughout the match, two of them coming in the final quarter. But defender Monika was up to the task, along with goalkeeper Savita, who ensured that India do not give away their hard-earned lead.

Also read: India beat Australia 1-0 to create history

Twitterati applauded the historic achievement of the team. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

India will face off against Argentina in the semifinals, who defeated Germany 3-0 to book a spot in the semis. With a semis spot booked, India women's hockey team are guaranteed a chance to play in a medal match in Tokyo 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021 + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.