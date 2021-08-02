Tokyo 2020: Twitterati applauds India women's hockey team after historic win over Australia to reach Olympics semifinals

India women's hockey team scripted a historic win over Australia in the quarterfinal match on Monday, beating the tournament favourites 1-0 to book their first-ever Olympic semifinal spot. It took a Gurjit Kaur dragflick from a penalty corner to give India the lead in the first quarter.

Australia tried to get a goal back, getting several penalty corner opportunities throughout the match, two of them coming in the final quarter. But defender Monika was up to the task, along with goalkeeper Savita, who ensured that India do not give away their hard-earned lead.

Twitterati applauded the historic achievement of the team. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

Incredible Morning. So proud of our women’s hockey team. Nothing unites us the way sport does !!! #twomoretogo — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 2, 2021

India beat Australia 1-0 to reach semis in the women’s hockey at Tokyo. This might be the biggest upset in history at this stage of the tournament. So proud of our ladies!! 🇮🇳🏑 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021

Splendid Performance!!!



Women’s Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 !



We’re into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia.



130 crore Indians 🇮🇳 to the

Women’s Hockey Team -

“we’re right behind you”! pic.twitter.com/vusiXVCGde — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 2, 2021

India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021

Incredible from the girls. Haven't been this tense for a long time. What a fabulous display. Hockey is bringing the emotion back. Into the semi-final. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2021

Our girls have created history.

Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021

Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi!

Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.

Chak De India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021

India will face off against Argentina in the semifinals, who defeated Germany 3-0 to book a spot in the semis. With a semis spot booked, India women's hockey team are guaranteed a chance to play in a medal match in Tokyo 2020.