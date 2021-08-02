Sonakshi Sinha turns boss babe look comfy by pairing chic pantsuit with sneakers

Bhuj: The Pride of India actor Sonakshi Sinha has been keeping busy promoting her upcoming film with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. However, that hasn't stopped the star from getting her glam game on, be it with faux leather print dresses or monotone collared ensembles. Her latest look for an event saw her turning into a total boss babe, and we love it.

Sonakshi took to Instagram to post pictures of herself dressed in a pinstriped pantsuit set. What we loved about the Dabangg actor's look was the comfort quotient she added by wearing sneakers with the attire.

Bollywood's favourite stylist, Mohit Rai, with Tarang Agarwal and Shubhi Kumar, styled Sonakshi's look. She captioned her pictures, "Blue Boss." The set is from the shelves of the brand Two Point Two Studio. Read on to know more about this look.

The pantsuit set featured a deep blue tailored blazer adorned with pinstripe print in a lighter blue shade. The full sleeve coat had a quirky collar and a fabric belt to cinch it in at the waist. Sonakshi teamed it with a pair of high-waist straight fit pants in the same print.

Sonakshi teamed her boss-lady outfit with black and white Adidas original sneakers. She effortlessly added a comfort quotient to her glam attire, and we love this detail. She accessorised the look with statement-making rings and a nose pin.

Open side-parted tresses, heavy winged eyeliner, dewy skin, blush pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, well-defined eyebrows, and beaming highlighter rounded off her make-up.

Sonakshi's look brings an understated effortless vibe to the sexy silhouette of pantsuits, making it perfect for both an office party and a lunch date. So, you should definitely take style cues from the actor.

Sonakshi's film Bhuj: The Pride of India will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day.

