Sonakshi Sinha’s 6.5k pastel pink mini dress is perfect for lunch dates

Ladylike and sweet looking hues, pastels are one of the biggest fashion trends this year and Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha is no stranger to them as she laid some fashion inspiration and slew an uber hot silhouette in a pastel pink mini dress during her upcoming film, Bhuj’s promotions. The spring 2021 runways were full of hues like bubblegum, pastel pink, sherbet lemon or embracing more lightweight looks and to boost the most simple of shapes and moods, pastel colours are dialling down the girlishness by mixing punch-packing pop colours to create a high impact and optimism, given that they are a perennial spring favourite.

Rocking a dreamy and comfy look at Bhuj promotions, Sonakshi inspired us to let the ultimate trendy colour of the season compose our summer wardrobe. Taking to her social media handle, Sonakshi flooded the Internet with a slew of her sartorial pictures in the steamy look.

The pictures featured the diva donning the handmade pastel pink mini dress that came with full sleeves which ended in flared cuffs. Sporting stand and fall collar, the dress ended in a short ruched skirt bottom.

Made of cotton, the dress sported a shirt inspired bodice and voluminous sleeves with elastic detailing near the cuff that falls to a mini double crossed ruched skirt. Completing her attire with a pair of pointed-toe silver bling heels, Sonakshi accessorised her look with a bold chain necklace and blue and pink stone studded finger rings.

Leaving her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Sonakshi amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “Playing with Pink (sic).”

The mini dress is credited to Indian retail brand, Label Frow, whih boasts of one-of-a kind, seasonless pieces that bring back slow fashion. The pastel pink mini dress originally costs ₹6,500 on their designer website and is perfect for lunch dates.

Sonakshi Sinha's pastel pink mini dress from Frow(labelfrow.com)

Sonakshi Sinha was styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai, Shubhi Kumar and Tarang Agarwal. A wave of pastel-coloured pieces is currently ruling the wardrobes and runaways, even midriff-baring style, as the warm-weather trend.

The splendour of soft pastel hues is currently a growing trend in the fashion world. They are basically a dummy-proof styling idea that is here to stay to make us feel better about our lives with their dreamy and comfy look at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world.

