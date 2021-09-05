News updates from HT: Two Indian-origin individuals die in flash floods in US and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Two Indian-origin people die in flash floods in US: Report

At least two people of Indian-origin died during flash floods triggered by Hurricane Ida in New Jersey, news agency PTI reported quoting local news agencies. Read More

Agitations to continue till demands are met: Rakesh Tikait at Kisan Mahapanchayat

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters on Sunday that the farmers' agitation would continue for the foreseeable future until their demands are fulfilled by the government. Read More

Cancer patient ‘Maoist’ Uppuganti asked to seek bail, shifting to hospice

The Bombay high court on Thursday asked Maoist leader Nirmala Uppuganti, who is suffering from stage 4 of breast cancer, to amend her petition to include bail as final relief and transfer from prison to a palliative care hospice to spend her final days as an interim relief. Read More

Four Team India support staff members in isolation after head coach Ravi Shastri's positive lateral flow test

Four of Team India's support staff members including head coach Ravi Shastri were sent in isolation as Covid-19 fears gripped the Indian cricket team in England on Sunday. Read More

Drashti Dhami catches Karan Johar off guard with her reply featuring Kangana Ranaut on Koffee Shots with Karan. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar will soon be seen in conversation with the lead cast of the web series The Empire Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami. Read More

Pilot flies through two road tunnels, incredible viral video stuns people

An incredible video showcasing a pilot flying through two road tunnels has left people in awe. Energy drink company Red Bull took to Twitter to share the video which has now gone viral. Read More

