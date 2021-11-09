News updates from HT: Two Lakhimpur violence accused remanded to 3-day police custody and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lakhimpur violence: Two accused remanded in 3-day police custody

Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), Mona Singh, remanded two accused of Tikunia violence case Ranjit Singh and Avtar Singh in three-day police custody on Tuesday. Read More

BJP moves court after election body okays Kolkata, Howrah civic polls on Dec 19

The West Bengal State Election Commission on Tuesday accepted the state government’s proposal to hold civic body elections in Kolkata and Howrah on December 19. Read More

China cites ‘scheduling reasons’ for not attending Afghanistan meet in India

China on Tuesday said it will not be able to attend the India-convened security dialogue on Afghanistan on Wednesday because of “scheduling reasons”, joining close ally Pakistan in skipping the meet. Read More

Rohit Sharma named India's T20I captain; Harshal Patel and Venkatesh Iyer receive maiden call-ups for New Zealand series

Rohit Sharma has been named India's new T20I captain as the BCCI on Tuesday announced a 16-member squad that will play three T20Is against New Zealand starting later this month. Read More

Ieshaan Sehgaal opens up about his sexuality, clarifies relationship with Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia

Evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal has opened up about his sexuality and clarified his relationship with co-contestant Rajiv Adatia. Read More

