Ieshaan Sehgaal opens up about his sexuality, clarifies relationship with Bigg Boss 15's Rajiv Adatia

Evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal has opened up about his sexuality and clarified his relationship with co-contestant Rajiv Adatia. He called Rajiv 'a good friend' and said that the rumours surrounding their relationship are ‘fake.’ In a new interview, Ieshaan also opened up about his girlfriend Miesha Iyer.

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer sparked romance rumours just a few days after Bigg Boss 15 began. However, last week both of them got evicted from the show.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ieshaan said, "I have said this before and will repeat it that he (Rajiv Adatia) is a good friend. But talks about a relationship with him are all fake rumours. I'm an unfiltered person and on the show, I would speak without thinking or any fear and take a stand. I am the way I am, I don't care about anything. Whatever my sexuality is, it is. I'm not trying to cover up anything. If I have the guts to go inside a room with my girlfriend and tell a man, 'This is national television, say what you have to say', then it clears there is nothing like that."

Pointing at Miesha, he continued, "This is my love. It started here and will stay here. Whatever stand I took, it was to clear any doubts she had since it had been a really short time together. If a person came inside the show and created doubts that would affect my image and create doubts in my girlfriend's mind, then I would go to any extremities for that, as long as I know I'm right."

Rajiv entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. Since he stepped inside the house, he started suggesting Ieshaan keep a distance from Meisha. They also got into a fight after Rajiv suggested he and Ieshaan share a ‘close’ relationship.

Rajiv had said, “Humara jo rishta hai na, we are very close (Ieshaan and I share a close relationship).” Slamming him, Ieshaan had said, “The way you are portraying everything, I am looking wrong. I am a straight guy.” Rajiv then yelled, “Mera muh mat khulwa, bahar kya hua tha (Don't make me open my mouth about what happened outside).”