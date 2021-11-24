News updates from HT: UAE keen on swift restoration of air services with India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UAE keen on speedy restoration of air services with India, says envoy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is keen on speedy restoration of normal air services with India as the lack of adequate flights is posing difficulties for travellers and has led to a spike in air fares, UAE ambassador Ahmed AlBanna said on Wednesday. Read more…

Indian, French navies achieve ‘plug and fight’ capability

Following the naval drills between FNS Chevalier Paul and Indian Navy Ship Kolkata, French envoy to India Emmanuel Lenain said the exercise demonstrated top performance levels in air defence, anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare. Read more…

Congress MLAs urge Thackeray to commit ₹1 lakh ex gratia for Covid victims to force Centre pay its share

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party on Wednesday wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to commit ₹1 lakh for families of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) victims as per the norms of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) so that the central government is forced to announce its share of ₹3 lakh for each Covid death. Read more…

Watch what happened in PM Modi's meet with ministers to repeal 3 farm laws

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 – a draft legislation to repeal the three controversial farm laws which triggered extensive protests around the borders of the national capital for nearly a year. Watch this report

VIDEO: Rahul Dravid rolls his arms in nets; bowls off-spin ahead of 1st India-New Zealand Test

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid rolled over his arms in the nets ahead of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. The newly-appointed coach will take part in his first Test since taking over the role, with Ajinkya Rahane being the stand-in captain of the side in the absence of Virat Kohli. Read more…

Abhishek Bachchan says Ranveer Singh can be given contracts for wedding clothes, reason leaves everyone in splits

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has jokingly suggested that actor Ranveer Singh should get a contract for being in charge of wedding attires. In a new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Wednesday, Abhishek and Chitrangda Singh appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo came as guests for the promotion of their film Bob Biswas. Read more…

Why diabetes is deadlier for women than men; tips to manage

Diabetes may be more common in men than women but it can lead to more serious complications in case of women and a greater risk of death. Diabetes is capable of affecting a woman's overall well-being by putting her at risk of heart disease, kidney disease, blindness, depression, UTIs and infertility problem. Read more…

