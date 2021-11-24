TKSS: Abhishek Bachchan says Ranveer Singh can be given contracts for wedding clothes, reason leaves everyone in splits

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has jokingly suggested that actor Ranveer Singh should get a contract for being in charge of wedding attires. In a new promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Wednesday, Abhishek and Chitrangda Singh appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo came as guests for the promotion of their film Bob Biswas.

In the clip, Abhishek Bachchan and show host Kapil Sharma sang and grooved to Ek Main Aur Ek Tu Hai from the former's film Bluff Master (2005). Chitarangda and Archana Puran Singh were also seen dancing on the show.

As the video continued, Kapil asked Abhishek, "Agar aapne contract dena ho humare industry meing matchmaking ka contract (If you had to give a contract in our industry for matchmaking)?" Abhishek replied, "Ek hi toh hai (There's only one), Karan Johar. " They were left in splits.

Kapil then asked Abhishek, "Shaadi ke kapdo ka contract (The contract for wedding clothes)?" Abhishek laughed and said, "Ranveer Singh. Dulha-dulhan dono ke woh pehen sakta hai (He can wear the clothes of both the bride and the groom)." All of them burst out laughing. Ranveer is known for wearing quirky outfits.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the crime drama Bob Biswas was unveiled last week. In the film, Abhishek plays the titular character and Chitrangda is essaying the role of his wife.

The two and a half minute long trailer picks up the story of Bob Biswas, from where it left off in the 2012 film Kahaani. He is a Bengali hitman who appears to be suffering from a complete memory loss after being in coma for a long time. As he is given new assignments to kill, flashbacks of the past keep coming back to Bob Biswas.

The film revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas, featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit Kahaani, and was essayed by Saswata Chatterjee.

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas has been produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. Bob Biswas is set to premiere on December 3 this year.