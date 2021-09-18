News updates from HT: UK relaxes travel rules in minor benefit for long-haul India flights and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UK relaxes rules for vaccinated travellers; minor benefit for long haul flights from India

Britain is simplifying its system for international travel for vaccinated travellers coming in and out of the UK and scrapping its current three-tiered red-amber-green country list with a single red one, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter on Friday, adding that these measures will be applicable from October 4. The latter move is set to benefit long-haul flights between India and the UK. Read More

India's weekly Covid tally shows upward trend, record jabs boost vaccine drive

India’s Covid-19 tally has shown an upward trend over the past one week as fresh cases crossed the 30,000-mark on more than one day as fears of an impending third wave of the pandemic refuse to subside. The week also marked a record vaccination drive against the virus with over 2.5 crore doses being administered on Friday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Read More

Taliban to track, secure 2000-year-old Bactrian gold treasure: Report

The Taliban ministry of information and culture has said they have begun efforts to track and locate the Bactrian treasure, also known as Bactrian Gold, discovered four decades ago in the Tela Tapa area of Sherberghan district, the centre of northern Jawzjan province, according to a report. Read More

SpaceX crew member plays ukulele in zero gravity, makes spaceflight history

A 42-year-old data engineer on the first all-civilian astronaut crew to reach orbit made some spaceflight history on Friday, with a zero-gravity ukulele performance in a SpaceX capsule hundreds of miles above Earth's surface. Chris Sembroski, a Lockheed Martin employee and US Air Force veteran, strummed a few chords for home-bound viewers during a 10-minute show-and-tell session by the four-member Inspiration4 team as they flew at about 17,500 miles per hour (28,000 km per hour) over Europe. Read More

‘Achieved all I wanted’: Ravi Shastri hints at stepping down as India head coach after T20 World Cup

Ravi Shastri more or less confirmed that he is likely to step down as India head coach after the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November this year. Shastri's hint comes a couple of days after Virat Kohli announced that would no longer continue as India's T20I captain after the ICC event. Read More

When Shabana Azmi said Javed Akhtar doesn't 'have a single romantic bone', revealed secret of their marriage

Shabana Azmi turns 71 on Saturday, September 18. The veteran actor is not only known for her performances but she has also made a difference as a social activist. She was also a nominated member of Rajya Sabha. Amid these achievements, Shabana often made headlines for her marriage with Javed Akhtar. Read More

Kriti Sanon inspires fans to blow off steam in healthy, safe way with kickboxing

Saturday is here and as the build-up of weekday stress weighs heavy on our shoulders, Kriti Sanon inspired us to blow off some steam in a healthy and safe way with cardio kickboxing. All those wanting to relieve stress while building strength should take fitness motivation from Kriti's latest cardio kickboxing workout with an energetic instructor, Karan Sawhney. Read More