News updates from HT: Underpass in Delhi waterlogged, closed as rains intensify and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:51 AM IST
The IMD had issued an Orange alert for Saturday when moderate to heavy showers could lead to water logging and traffic snarls on key stretches.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Intense rain spell in Delhi results in waterlogging, closing of imp underpass

After a long dry spell, Delhi received 73.2 mm rainfall over Friday night and early Saturday morning and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the spell was likely to continue till about 9 am. The heavy spell inundated low-lying areas including key stretches and underpasses across the city. Read more

Nirmala Sitharaman to launch fund for export-oriented firms and startups today

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday launch the ‘Ubharte Sitaare Fund’ for export-oriented small and mid-sized companies and startups in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. The fund has been set up by the Exim Bank along with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi). Read more

Telangana govt to present evidence in 'Disha encounter' case today

The Telangana government, led by K Chandrashekar Rao, has been directed by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Sirpurkar commission to present its evidence on Saturday in the alleged police encounter of four young men accused of gang rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor at Shamshabad near Hyderabad in November 2019. Read more

'We only have hours': Army veteran's desperate appeal to save Afghan interpreter

Fearing there may only be hours to stave off a capture, a former US army captain who served in the war in Afghanistan is lobbying for the rescue of his former interpreter. Read more

Former WWE champion CM Punk returns to wrestling after seven years, makes debut at AEW Rampage

Former WWE Champion CM Punk returned to pro-wrestling for the first time since leaving the wrestling ring in January 2014. The five-time WWE Champion had left the company after creative frustrations and sour relations with Chairman Vince McMahon after Royal Rumble 2014. Read more

BellBottom box office day 2: Akshay Kumar's spy film inches over 5 crore; Saturday expected to be better

The Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom couldn't crack the 3 crore mark at the box office on its opening day, and it looks like it won't be able to do it on day two either. The spy thriller is expected to make 2.4 crore on its second day of release, pushing its total to just over 5 crore. Read more

Here's how regular walnut consumption is linked to longevity, reduced death risk

Consuming walnuts regularly may be associated with a lower risk of death and an increase in life expectancy among older adults compared to those who do not eat the nuts, according to a Harvard-led study. Read more

Watch| Joe Biden warns Taliban amid criticism over Afghanistan crisis, evacuations﻿

