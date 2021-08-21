BellBottom box office day 2: Akshay Kumar's spy film inches over 5 crore; Saturday expected to be better

The Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom couldn't crack the ₹3 crore mark at the box office on its opening day, and it looks like it won't be able to do it on day two either. The spy thriller is expected to make ₹2.4 crore on its second day of release, pushing its total to just over ₹5 crore.

According to reports, the downward trend on day two isn't a healthy sign, especially since the film opened on a Thursday, and Friday was expected to be better. BellBottom has also received generally positive critical response.

Bollywood Hungama estimated that it would finish the day with a figure anywhere between ₹2.3-2.5 crore. This pushes the film's total to between ₹5.05-5.25 crore in two days, with the opening weekend estimated to be around ₹13 crore.

BellBottom is crucially not playing in Maharashtra, which is among the biggest centres in the country. And even in other states, it's playing to restricted crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Box Office India noted that the Saturday numbers should be better, but the film would have to pass the Monday Test. However, because there aren't many alternatives, it could still manage to hold on to its theatres even if it falls drastically.

BellBottom was among the first major Bollywood films to be produced entirely during the pandemic. The cast and crew filmed in a bubble in Scotland last year. Ahead of the release, Akshay Kumar had expressed concerns about its box office potential. He'd told SpotboyE, "Now, in this scenario, if the movie does ₹30 crore business that means it is equivalent to ₹100 crore otherwise. If the movie does ₹50 crore then it equals ₹150 crore (under pre-pandemic circumstances). So that’s where it stands."