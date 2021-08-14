Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Union home ministry notifies Aug 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

 

The Government of India on Saturday declared August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, after an announcement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The gazette notification was issued by the Union home ministry. Read more

Crowd hurl bottle corks near KL Rahul, Virat Kohli signals him to throw it back in India vs England Lord's Test

In an uncalled-for incident, bottle corks were hurled near India batsman KL Rahul from a section of the crowd during the first session of Day 3 of the second Test match against England at Lord’s. Read more

Beckett movie review: John David Washington blazes his own trail in breakneck Netflix thriller

Beckett, the new Netflix film starring John David Washington, is based on a fairly standard premise, but made with uncommon flair. Read more

WhatsApp users, Friends Reunion, missing parcels, here’s how scammers are stealing money from netizens

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms on the Earth. It is used by over 2 billion users across the world to send around 100 billion messages every month. Unfortunately, its popularity among users also makes it popular among scamsters who are constantly looking for new tricks to dupe innocent netizens. Read more

Olympic winners, Covid, J&K, Economy: President Kovind's Independence Day message

On the eve of India's 75th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation and hailed India's rise in the global arena. Watch here

 

ministry of home affairs partition of india narendra modi
