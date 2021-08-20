News updates from HT: Union minister replies to Owaisi's remarks on women's safety in India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Send him to Afghanistan to protect women’: Union minister on Owaisi’s remarks

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday took a jibe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his comment on crimes against women in India, saying that he should be sent to Afghanistan. Read more

Afghanistan crisis: Biden to address amid mounting criticism

US president Joe Biden will make an address on Friday amid massive criticism over his administration's rushed withdrawal of troops, being blamed for the crisis the country has plunged into. Read more

Those who want to save democratic principles should work together: Sharad Pawar after opposition meet

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday called for like-minded parties to come together to save the “democratic principles” of the country, following a meeting with leaders of many opposition parties convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Read more

India repatriates 3 minors to PoJK who crossed Line of Control while fishing

The Indian Army on Friday repatriated three minors aged between nine and 17 to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after they crossed the Line of Control and came to the Indian side two days before, an official statement issued by the defence wing said. Read more

'Should've never listened to Dravid and instead gone after you': Murali reveals Sehwag's words after missing 300

Legendary Sri Lanka off-spinner Muthiah Muralitharan recalled what Virender Shewag had told him after missing out on a triple hundred in the India vs Sri Lanka Test match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in 2009. Read more

Shilpa Shetty, back on Super Dancer 4, says 'a woman still has to fight after her husband is gone'

Shilpa Shetty has said women still have to fight for their rights, identity and for their children. The actor opened up about women's struggle in the society on Super Dancer 4, after watching a performance inspired by Rani Laxmi Bai. Read more

Twitter update: Now, share the same Tweet in up to 20 different DM convos, seperately

Twitter is making a slew of changes to its Direct Messages feature. The company via a thread on its Twitter Support account has shared a long list of updates that the company is bringing to the feature. Read more