India repatriates 3 minors to PoJK who crossed Line of Control while fishing

The Indian Army on Friday repatriated three minors aged between nine and 17 to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after they crossed the Line of Control and came to the Indian side two days before, an official statement issued by the defence wing said.

“The Indian troops deployed along the Line of Control in Poonch sector through their well-coordinated and effective surveillance network observed a suspicious movement on the Indian side of the [LoC],” the statement added.

In the incident that occurred on August 18, the three minors were immediately cordoned by the soldiers and were also apprehended. The statement by the government mentioned that there was a fourth individual who had also crossed over to the Indian side, but that person “managed to run away from the Line of Control.”

The Indian soldiers refrained from opening fire on the fourth person while he or she was attempting to run back to PoJK as the former noticed that the person was a child.

“On interaction, the [three apprehended] children revealed that they belong to Chhatra and Troti Dharmshal across the Line of Control. They claim to be labourers excavating sand from river and nallah beds and [said] they crossed the [LoC] for fishing,” the government statement further stated.

The three children were treated “very humanely” and “compassionately” beholding the “finest traditions of the Indian Army,” the statement said.

A similar incident had happened in December last year when the Indian troops repatriated three girls to PoJK. Referring to the 2020 incident, the statement by the defence wing added, “Indian Army is not only ever alert for our safety, but treats innocent [people] with compassion and care [as well].”