Pak’s I-Day: Indian, Pak troops exchange sweets along LoC

The armies of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, to mark the latter’s Independence Day.

“Indian Army and Pakistan Army exchanged sweets at Poonch-Rawalakot crossing point and Mendhar-Hotspring crossing point in Poonch district on Wednesday,” said a defence spokesperson.

“Greetings and best wishes of peace and harmony were conveyed to the Pak Army representatives. The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and is expected to further promote goodwill and mutual trust,” he added.

A senior BSF officer also said sweets and pleasantries were exchanged between BSF and Pak Rangers on four meeting points along the 200km-long international border in Jammu region.

“Today, Pak Rangers and BSF exchanged sweets on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day at various border outposts along the 200km long Indo-Pak international border from Kathua to Akhnoor,” said BSF Jammu frontier DIG SPS Sandhu.

The sweets exchange programme was held at Chamliyal, Chinaz and Octroi posts. At Octroi post, Pak Rangers officer Ashiq led his side.

This was the second exchange of sweets between the countries after the Pulwama terror attack on a CRPF convoy by a suicide bomber that left 40 CRPF personnel dead on February 14, 2019. It was carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber, who rammed a vehicle carrying over 100kg of explosives into the CRPF bus in Pulwama district. The attack also left many critically wounded.

On July 21, both countries had indulged in sweets diplomacy on the Indo-Pak borders to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Adha. On August 10, director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that “after a brief lull following a renewed truce deal between the two DGMOs on February 25, infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir has resumed” and that “terror camps across the border were still intact.”

India will reciprocate with a similar gesture on Sunday on the occasion of her Independence Day.