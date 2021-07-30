News updates from HT: Union minister says maiden launch of Isro's SSLV by end of 2021 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maiden flight of Isro’s new SSLV likely by end of 2021: Minister

The first developmental flight of Isro’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is scheduled in the fourth quarter of 2021 from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Union minister Jitendra Singh said. Read more

US evacuates 200 allies who helped during Afghan war, funds their visas

The United States on Friday flew 200 Afghans, allies who aided the Americans during the Afghanistan war, to their new home away from the Taliban's direct threat. Read more

Enjoyed this experience but haven't thought anything far ahead: Rahul Dravid comments on permanent Team India coach job

Rahul Dravid's appointment as Team India head coach for the tour to Sri Lanka has been talked about a lot in cricketing circles. Read more

Pratyusha Banerjee's parents are penniless fighting her case, living in single-room house: 'Lost everything'

Late actor Pratyusha Banerjee's parents have said that they're in financial ruin because of the economic impact that their ongoing legal matters has had on them. Read more

Arjun Kapoor flaunts beefed up body as he runs shirtless on a treadmill

Active after a long time on social media, Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor is keeping fans hooked with his regular updates and his latest mirror selfie from the gym is no different. Read more

Driver uses truck to dunk teabag into glass of hot water kept atop traffic cone. Watch

In today’s edition of impressive feats that may make your jaw drop, here’s a video that shows how a driver used his truck to dunk a teabag into a glass of hot water. Read more

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain secures 2nd medal for India, nation celebrates

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured the second medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics as she advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s welterweight category. Read more