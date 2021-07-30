Arjun Kapoor flaunts beefed up body as he runs shirtless on a treadmill

Active after a long time on social media, Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor is keeping fans hooked with his regular updates and his latest mirror selfie from the gym is no different. Setting fans on frenzy, Arjun gave a glimpse of his morning workout with a bare torso look while running on the treadmill and called himself a “work in progress”.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a monochrome picture that gave fitness enthusiasts a sneak peek into his rigorous workout session and inspired us to immediately add this simple exercise to our health routine. The picture features the star donning only a pair of shorts teamed with a pair of sneakers and a cap worn backwards to amp up his boyish looks.

A set of dumbbells and other gym equipments lay scattered before the treadmill. Sweating it out on the gym machine, Arjun posed for a mirror selfie as he flaunted his beefed up body.

He captioned the picture, “NEW DAY. SAME ROUTINE (sic)” and punctuated it with a hashtag that read, “#WORKINPROGRESS”.

Arjun Kapoor gives a glimpse of his morning workout(Instagram/arjunkapoor)

Benefits:

Running on a treadmill helps improve speed and stamina. It helps one to burn calories faster than other forms of aerobic exercises.

It is very beneficial as a warm-up exercise since it elevates the heart rate to a healthy level which in turn enables a person to perform other exercises like weight training or other cardio exercises, with increased safety and success. This cardiovascular activity not only strengthens the heart but also helps to lower blood pressure and improves blood circulation in the body.

