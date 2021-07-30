Driver uses truck to dunk teabag into glass of hot water kept atop traffic cone. Watch

In today’s edition of impressive feats that may make your jaw drop, here’s a video that shows how a driver used his truck to dunk a teabag into a glass of hot water. Though just a few seconds long, chances are you will end up watching the incredible video on loop.

The feat is achieved by a truck driver named Johan Groteboer hailing from Netherlands, reports UPI. He attempted the feat after watching videos of similar feat called “teabag challenge” by Finnish drivers on social media.

The video shows the huge vehicle, 82-foot-long to be precise, reversing to drop a teabag into a glass of water that is placed on a top of a traffic cone. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 4,000 reactions and over 2,400 comments. People couldn’t stop expressing their amazement at the video.

“That is awesome,” wrote a Facebook user. “Wow,” shared another. A few shared clapping emoticons to express their reactions.

"I had to pull out all the stops to really get past the traffic cone without disturbing it and yet still drop the teabag directly into the hot water," Groteboer told Zenger News. "In that scenario, you only have to go very slightly off track, and you lose it,” he added.

While talking about his now-viral video, he said he was ‘completely stunned’ and is getting friends requests from all across the world on social media. When asked if his success involves luck, the driver said, “Not at all. It was pure talent.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON