Morning brief: US advises citizens against travel to Russia and all the latest news

US advises citizens against travel to Russia amid tensions on Ukraine border

The United States has warned its citizens against travelling to Russia in the wake of tensions on the border with Ukraine. Read more

PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday virtually interact with the recepients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP). According to an official statement, the event will start at 11.30 am. Read more

Manfred Thierry Mugler, legendary French designer, dies at 73

French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who reigned over the fashion industry in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73. His agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot revealed that Mugler passed away because of "natural causes". Read more

'Live by the sword, die by the sword': Gambhir dissects Pant's 'rash' batting approach, says 'he's not like Virat Kohli'

Rishabh Pant has often come under the scanner for rash dismissals and not putting a price on his wicket. The 24-year-old dasher wears his heart on his sleeve while batting but draws criticism for his high-risk batting approach. Read more

Pratik Gandhi on how casteism affects every sphere of life: ‘It’s one of the biggest demons we are fighting’

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Pratik Gandhi talks about his new show The Great Indian Murder, his experiences with the caste system, and much more. Read more