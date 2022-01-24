PM Modi to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday virtually interact with the recepients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP). According to an official statement, the event will start at 11.30 am.

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani and minister of state Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai will be present during the event.

“Digital certificates will be conferred on PMRBP awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using Blockchain Technology. This technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates of awardees,” the official statement read.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar is given to children above the age of five and not exceeding the age of 15 with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in fields of innovation, sports, arts and culture, social service, scholastic achievements and bravery.

Such children are handed over a cash prize of ₹1,00,000, a medal and a certificate.

The award is conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. However, due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, it was not possible to organise the award ceremony and hence Prime Minister Modi will virtually interact with the winners, the above statement added.

The awardees will also take part in the Republic Day parade on January 26 (Wednesday).

Last year, Prime Minister Modi's virtual interaction with PMRBP awardees was held on January 25.

During the interaction, PM Modi had said, “Your works, even at such a young age, are very surprising. Somebody is glorifying the country in the field of sports, or somebody is doing research and innovation from now on. The practice of enhancing India’s pride will be seen when somebody from you will become a player, scientist, political leader or CEO in the future.”

He also listed out three resolutions for his young friends which were about continuity, country and humility.

