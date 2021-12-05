News updates from HT: West condemns Taliban over summary killings in Afghanistan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

West hits out at Taliban over ‘summary killings’, enforced disappearances in Afghanistan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The United States and other western nations have hit out at the Taliban over reported ‘summary killings’ and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces. Read more…

After favouring booster dose for 40+, INSACOG says ‘more experiments required’

Amid the Omicron scare and a rising demand for booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the country's top genome sequencing body on Saturday went back on its recommendation for booster shots for people above 40 years and said many more scientific experiments are required to assess its impact. Read more…

'This has been poorest of all what I have seen in last 4-5 years': Disappointed Ganguly rates India's T20 WC performance

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly opened up on India's performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup for the first time since their early exit at the tournament where Australia had emerged as champions, calling it the team's worst performance at an ICC event in the last five years. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did you know Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani featured Aayush Sharma too?

It has been eight years since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released. While the film starred Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin in the lead, it has now been revealed that Salman Khan's brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. Read more…

Janhvi Kapoor is a Paramsundari in floral sheer saree and sleeveless white bralette

Bollywood's rising star and a Gen-Z fashionista Janhvi Kapoor attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday with Anil Kapoor. The star is always impeccably dressed, no matter the occasion, and she looked incredible for this event too. Janhvi wore a simple and elegant sheer floral saree that mixed formal and playful vibes to create one of the most breathtaking looks ever served by the actor. See all pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}