News updates from HT: WHO says video warning of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths in India is 'fake' and all the latest news

Video claims 50,000 Covid-19 deaths in India by April 15, WHO says it's fake

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a clarification after a video claimed that the global body issued a warning about 50,000 deaths in the country due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), saying it was fake and that it has not issued any such warning. Read more

IPL 2021: Big buys and a bang for the buck

One of the things we look forward to in every Indian Premier League (IPL) season is how cricketers with hefty price tags perform. Read more

Kishwer Merchant reacts to Kangana Ranaut fans accusing her of 'bullying' actor for not wearing a mask

Kangana Ranaut's fans went after TV actor Kishwer Merchant after the latter highlighted how Kangana often appears in public without the face mask on. Kishwer took to her Instagram Stories to hit back. Read more

Jaguar F-Pace 2021 set for India launch, bookings now open. All the details

It is raining SUVs in the Indian car market and Jaguar is hoping for an outright thunderous storm with the opening of bookings for the new F-Pace which is scheduled for a launch here in the times to come. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor looks fresh as a flower in beaded crop top, blush pink cape set

The week has just started and we think we have already found our fashion hero in Shraddha Kapoor whose pictures from a recent advertorial shoot are flooding the Internet while she currently vacations in the Maldives. Read more

Google’s advisory doodle asks people to stay safe and wear masks

Google, on April 6, shared a doodle to spread awareness regarding the rising cases of Covid-19. Read more

16 prisoners flee from Jodhpur jail after throwing chilli powder on guards

Sixteen prisoners of Phalodi sub-jail in Jodhpur escaped on the night of April 5. Prisoners escaped after throwing chilli powder in the eyes of the guards. Watch here