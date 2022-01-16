News updates HT: Mumbai revises Covid-19 rule for passengers from Dubai and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai revises SOP for people travelling from Dubai as Covid cases drop

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has withdrawn the additional restrictions that it mandated for passengers flying to the city from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai. The new rules will be applicable from January 17, the civic body said. In its earlier order, the civic body had mandated compulsory 7-day quarantine and RT-PCR test on arrival for passengers arriving from the UAE. Read More

Charanjit Singh's brother Manohar Singh to contest as an independent, says, 'will convince Channi'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh has said he will be contesting as an independent from Bassi Pathana assembly seat where he was expecting to get a ticket from the Congress. The party has fielded MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from the seat. Calling the party's decision as ‘injustice’ Manohar Singh Channi said it is also an injustice to the people of the constituency. Read More

Less than 10,000 cases recorded in Mumbai; 7,895 infections in 24 hours

Mumbai's daily caseload fell below 10,000 on Sunday as 7,895 fresh Covid infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, continuing the downward trend, which is also kindling hopes that the pandemic has plateaued in the city. 84% of the new cases are asymptomatic while 11 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. A total of 57,534 tests were conducted. The recovery rate stands at 92% and the doubling rate of the infection in Mumbai is 48 days. Read More

Dharma Sansad case: Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand sent to 14-day judicial custody

Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand was on Sunday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Haridwar court in connection with the ‘Dharma Sansad’ hate speech case. Narsinghanand, who was the organiser of the controversial event, was arrested by the Haridwar Police last night; this was the second arrest made in the case after Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf board. Read More

Texas hostage situation brings focus back on Al Qaeda

The hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas was resolved on Saturday night with the release of four hostages and the death of the hostage-taker, but the demand of the suspect has raised brought back global jihad on the agenda. Read More

India Open: Lakshya Sen defeats world champion Loh Kean Yew 24-22, 21-17 in men's singles final

India's Lakshya Sen produced a magnificent effort to beat world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 24-22 21-17 in the final of men's singles at the Indian Open. This is Sen's first BWF World Tour Super 500 title and third overall. Read More

Drink tulsi tea every day for these amazing health benefits

Amid Omicron spread, a cup of hot tulsi tea could not only give your day a refreshing start but also boost your immunity and help you ward off Covid-19 risk. Tulsi or holy basil, also known as the queen of herbs is grown and worshipped in many Indian houses. Read More

Hotel Transylvania Transformania review: Did we really need a fourth film in a mediocre franchise?

Let's face it. The Hotel Transylvannia series was never Shrek or Ice Age. It had half-decent films, propped up by some amazing inventive animation and direction from a master - Genndy Tartakovsky. The star power of Adam Sandler helped as well. The fourth and final instalment of the series - Hotel Transylvania: Transformania - lacks both of these. And that, along with some unimaginative writing, makes the film the worst chapter of an already mediocre franchise. Read More