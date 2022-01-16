Charanjit Singh's brother Manohar Singh to contest as an independent, says, 'will convince Channi'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's brother Manohar Singh has said he will be contesting as an independent from Bassi Pathana assembly seat where he was expecting to get a ticket from the Congress. The party has fielded MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from the seat. Calling the party's decision as ‘injustice’ Manohar Singh Channi said it is also an injustice to the people of the constituency. “Several prominent people of Bassi Pathana area have asked me to fight as an independent and I will go by what they have said. There is no chance of going back and I will surely fight the polls,” Manohar Singh told PTI over the phone.

Manohar said he will talk to his brother and convince him about his decision.

The decision to not field him is not according to Congress's one family one ticket formula as Manohar Singh cited at least two instances where MP's relatives have got tickets. The party fielded Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, who is the son of Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, from Phillaur seat, he said. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh's son Kamil Amar Singh has been given the ticket from the Raikot seat, he added.

The party released the first list of candidates on Saturday. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be contesting from Chamkaur Sahib.

Manohar Singh, who is a doctor and was serving as the senior medical officer in the government, said there is no pressure from the family and his decision was solely based on the demand of the public.

He resigned from the government service last year. His last posting was in the Kharar civil hospital in Mohali. As he resigned from the government service, he said he was willing to make a debut in politics.

Manohar is a post-graduate in anaesthesia and also holds a masters degree in journalism from Kurukshetra University. He also has a law degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He has been vice-president and general secretary of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association.

(With PTI inputs)