News updates from HT: On stubble burning, Bhupendra Yadav says states cooperating constructively and all the latest news

Stubble burning: Bhupendra Yadav says states cooperating constructively

Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Sunday that the Centre received constructive cooperation from four northern states- Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on the issue of stubble burning. Read more

Farmers to stage nationwide stir over Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Yogendra Yadav

Farmers will stage a stir outside district magistrate offices across the country on Monday over the alleged incident of two SUVs running over protesters in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, social activist Yogendra Yadav announced today. Read more

Man in selfie with Aryan Khan not an officer: NCB clarifies as picture goes viral

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has categorically clarified that the man in a widely circulated picture with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is not an officer or employee of the NCB. Read more

Ghanshyam Nayak, Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, dies after battle with cancer

Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, known for playing Nattu Kaka in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died on Sunday. He was battling cancer. Read more

‘Sack the 3rd umpire immediately’: Ex-cricketers react over TV umpire’s decision; Rahul also loses his calm – WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 48 in Sharjah witnessed a furious side of Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul who had a heated discussion with on-field umpire Anantha Padmanabhan over a DRS call. Watch here

