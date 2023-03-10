'Next will be Arvind Kejriwal…': Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's warning

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar - presented before a Delhi court Friday over framing of charges against him in a money laundering case - declared 'truth has prevailed' when asked about Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, who quit as the national capital's deputy chief minister last week after he was arrested in connection with the liquor excise policy scam case. "Truth has prevailed… next will be (Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal," he said. Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar at Patiala House court for appearing in connection with a money laundering case, in Delhi, Feb. 24, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Sukesh Chandrashekhar - behind bars since 2017 - is at present in a jail in Delhi on charges of extorting over ₹200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis Healthcare promoter and is involved in over 30 criminal cases.

Over the past several months Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made a number of allegations against the AAP, which have been dismissed by the party as a 'fictitious ploy' and been linked to rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP has claimed the AAP has been exposed by the allegations.

In November last year Chandrashekhar claimed he had been forced to pay ₹10 crore as 'protection money' to AAP leader Satyendar Jain (then the health minister). He also claimed he paid the AAP ₹50 crore - for a Rajya Sabha seat.

Chandrashekhar's attack on Kejriwal today comes days after he accused Sisodia of having 'looted commissions' in every department he led while a minister; the AAP leader held 18 portfolios, including excise and education.

The alleged conman has also taken aim at Kejriwal; last year he called the AAP boss - who has denied all charges against party and colleagues - a 'maha thug'.

"All that matters to them (Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain) is commission," he wrote in a letter that also included an address to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being investigated by the ED in connection with the ₹200 crore money laundering case and whom he called his 'baby girl'.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation last month in connection with the alleged liquor excise policy scam in the Delhi government. His bail plea is to be heard by the city's Rouse Avenue Special Court this afternoon. He was arrested by the ED last night in the same case - almost immediately after the CBI said it would not seek further custody.

