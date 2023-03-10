'Sisodia personally got the file of a liquor company cleared': ED tells court

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday told the court that the liquor policy in connection with which Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested was implemented as part of a conspiracy to give wholesale business to certain private companies. Zoheb Hossain appearing for the ED told the court that there was no suggestion from the public to fix 12% of the wholesale profit margin to private entities. "There was a conspiracy to frame the policy in such a manner so as to ensure illegal benefits to some persons," ED's lawyer told the court, as quoted by Livelaw. Read | 'Next will be Arvind Kejriwal…': Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's warning Manish Sisodia was produced before a Delhi court on Friday in connection with the liquor policy case. (PTI)

ED has sought a 10-day custody of Sisodia to probe the money laundering aspect of the case. Arguing for the ED, Hossain said the conspiracy behind the policy was coordinated by Vijay Nair and others along with the South cartel. And the entire scam started with the drafting of the policy which was done by Sisodia and others, the ED told the court.

As the ED read out the allegations against Sisodia, it told the court that the South cartel, which comprises Telangana MLC K Kavitha, got control of 9 zones and became a serious stakeholder in the excise business in Delhi. Vijay Nair was negotiating with the South cartel on behalf of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister of Delhi (Sisodia), the ED said.

ED said the investigation revealed that Sisodia personally got the file of Indospitits liquor company cleared by the excise department, LiveLaw reported. Sisodia used SIM cards and purchased in the name of others, the ED alleged. He purchased phones on Flipkart in some other person's name and did not make payment.

The ED said the proceeds of the crime quantified for over ₹292 crore and to reveal the entire modus operandi, the agency would need to confront other persons whom it has already summoned.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor case on February 26. As he was in CBI custody, he was regularly interrogated by the ED. On Wednesday, the ED arrested Sisodia in a money laundering case in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

(With inputs from agencies, LiveLaw)

