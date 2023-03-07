‘I promise you…’: Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Holi wish to ‘my love Jacqueline Fernandez'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail for allegedly extorting more than ₹200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter, has sent a “love letter” to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez wishing her a Happy Holi. This photo of Sukesh Chandrashekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez went viral last year.

Interestingly, Chandrashekhar's letter also addressed the media, his family, supporters and “haters” — extending them his Holi wishes and thanking for "putting out his version" in the open.

He then goes onto address Fernandez. “I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi.”

“On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility,” his letter read.

“You know I will got to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love,” the letter added.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's letter.

In the past, Chandrashekhar has wished the actor on Valentine’s Day while being produced before a Delhi court. Fernandez has been accused of enjoying more than ₹7 crore in proceeds of crime from Chandrashekhar.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Chandrashekhar in a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife by posing as Union home and law secretaries.

This was the third money laundering case in which the ED has arrested Chandrashekhar. The other two cases relate to Chandrashekar allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of Malvinder Singh's brother Shivinder Singh, of ₹200 crore and to the purported bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the VK Sasikala faction.

The latest PMLA case stems from a Delhi Police Special Cell FIR of 2021 which accuses Chandrashekhar and his alleged associates of hatching a criminal conspiracy by impersonating high-ranking government officers and extorting ₹4 crore from Malvinder Singh's wife Japna Singh.

Malvinder is currently lodged in jail in a case against him linked to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

The ED, in the PMLA case related to Aditi Singh, has questioned Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and some models saying that the money Chandrashekhar extorted from her was shared with these celebrities and this money was nothing but "proceeds of the crime of money laundering".

During a hearing at Delhi's Patiala Court, Chandrashekhar claimed that Fernandez was not involved in the scam. Meanwhile, Fernandez, however, alleged that he has made her life hell and ruined her career and livelihood.

