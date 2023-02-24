Delhi court extends Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s ED custody by 3 days

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday extended Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by three days in connection with a money laundering case linked to the duping of Japna M Singh, the wife of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh. Sukesh Chandrashekhar was remanded in ED custody for three more days (HT File Photo/Vipin Kumar)

Chandrashekhar, who faces multiple cases of cheating people, was remanded in ED custody for nine days by the sessions court on February 16. He was produced before additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik on Friday who agreed to extend his remand on the agency’s request which said Sukesh made some revelations during his interrogation.

Chandrasekhar’s lawyer Anant Malik objected, saying that his client had already spent nine days in ED custody and the facts cited by ED were already known to them.

ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar contacted Japna Singh while impersonating the union law secretary to extort ₹4 crore in exchange for ensuring the safety of her husband, who is lodged in Tihar jail. The agency filed a case based on a first information report (FIR) filed by the Delhi Police special cell in 2021.

Chandrashekhar, who is involved in at least 32 criminal cases in multiple states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka, accused jail officials of extorting money from him and stressed that they also released the video of an old prison raid. He also repeated his allegation that he paid ₹70 crore in bribes to Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, a charge that has been denied by AAP and the minister.