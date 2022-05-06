NHRC issues notice to Telangana chief secretary, DGP after man killed by Muslim wife's kin

Two days after a 25-year-old Dalit man, who was married to a Muslim woman, was murdered in Hyderabad, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the chief secretary and police chief of Telangana, asking each of them to submit a detailed report in the case within four weeks.

“The Commission has observed on the basis of media reports that such heinous crime in broad public view without any fear of law indicates towards lawlessness and amounts to gross violation of human rights,” the NHRC said in a statement.

While the chief secretary has been asked to inform the human rights body about a policy, if any, that the Telangana government has to prevent such incidents in future, the Director General of Police (DGP) will have to inform the panel about the status of the police investigation, as well as steps taken to safeguard the victim’s wife and his family.

In a crime that has sent shockwaves across the country, B Nagaraju was beaten to death by two men, including his brother-in-law, on April 4; Nagaraju’s wife, 23-year-old Ashrin Sulthana, was injured trying to fight off the assailants. No passer-by came to her help even as some onlookers recorded the grisly crime on their mobile phones.

The police have arrested Sulthana’s brother, Syad Mobin Ahmed, and his associate, Mohammed Masood Ahmed, for the hate crime.

According to reports, Nagaraju and Ashrin were classmates in both school and college. They were in a relationship for five years and got married in January this year.

