NIA arrests 13 in Assam, Bengal, Keralam over links with IMK terror outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 13 persons from West Bengal, Assam and Keralam for their alleged links with the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK), an offshoot of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, a banned terror outfit.

At least 10 accused, including nine Bangladeshis are still absconding. (Representative Photo)

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Four persons were arrested in West Bengal, eight were intercepted in Assam and one was held in Keralam.

“Raids were conducted in 16 locations across the three states, including five in West Bengal. In all 13 persons were arrested. The accused were held for their alleged links with the IMK,” said an NIA official.

The Union government banned the JMB and all its manifestations under section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in May 2019.

Also Read:NIA arrests 6 in Assam’s Barpeta, searches 16 sites in Imam Mahmuder Kafila terror probe

People familiar with the matter said that Assam police had arrested 11 persons from various districts in Assam, West Bengal and Tripura in December 2025. A case was registered against 35 persons for their alleged involvement in an online radicalisation module operated by Bangladesh-based handlers of the IMK through a Telegram group called ‘Purva Akash’. The 11 accused were charge-sheeted and are now in custody.

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{{^usCountry}} Later the NIA took over the probe. Investigation by the agency revealed that the accused were trying to expand the IMK’s ideology in West Bengal and north-eastern states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later the NIA took over the probe. Investigation by the agency revealed that the accused were trying to expand the IMK’s ideology in West Bengal and north-eastern states. {{/usCountry}}

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“Investigations revealed that the accused were trying to expand the JMB’s and IMK’s network in West Bengal and other north eastern states through religious indoctrination, extremist literature and use of digital platforms. Mobile phones, pen-drives, and memory cards were seized from them,” said an official.

At least 10 accused, including nine Bangladeshis are still absconding.

The four held in West Bengal include an Imam, who was arrested from Mangalkot in East Burdwan. The other three were held from South Dinajpur district in north Bengal and South 24 Parganas district adjacent to Kolkata.

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