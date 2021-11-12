Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA arrests 2 terror operatives in J&K over attacks on civilians, security forces

According to an official NIA statement, preliminary investigation has revealed that both the accused – who belong from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town, are “terror associates” of various terrorist organisations and have been offering “logistical and material support” to terrorists.
Last month, 11 civilians, most of them hailing from Bihar and/or minority communities, were gunned down by the militants. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 07:35 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two persons named in the recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in which multiple civilians and police personnel were killed. Both the arrested men, Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir, hail from Sopore town in the Valley.

In a statement, the NIA said a preliminary probe revealed the accused are “terror associates” of various organisations and have been offering “logistical and material support” to terrorists.

With the latest arrests, the NIA has so far taken 27 people in its custody in the case filed on October 10 pertaining to the killings of at least 11 migrants and security personnel. 

“These terrorists and cadres have affected several terrorist acts… unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir, thereby, challenging the writ of the state,” the statement read.

The arrested cadres belong to outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar others like the Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).

Further investigation into the case continues, the NIA statement said.

This comes after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday arrested a terrorist during an operation in Pulwama district. The CRPF said two hand grenades were seized from the man, identified as Sarwir Ahmed Mir (21), a resident of Pulwama. 

Last month, 11 civilians, most of them hailing from Bihar and/or minority communities, were gunned down by the militants. Official figures suggest more than 30 civilians have been killed by terrorists this year.

A constable Tawseef Ahmad Wani (29) and a salesman Ibrahim Khan were killed in the last one week. While Wani was killed outside his residence on Sunday Khan, who worked for a businessman, Roshan Lal Mawa, was gunned down on Monday.

