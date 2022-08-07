NIA arrests ‘active ISIS member' from Delhi ahead of Independence Day

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused for allegedly being involved in the activities of the Islamic State (ISIS) module case, after conducting searches at Batla House in New Delhi, the NIA said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mohsin Ahmad, was arrested on Saturday, the NIA said. According to the probe agency, Ahmad - a resident of Patna - has been an “active member of the ISIS”. “He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS,” the NIA said.

“Yesterday (06.08.2022), the NIA conducted searches in the residential premises of accused Mohsin Ahmad, presently residing Batla House, New Delhi, and subsequently arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on-ground activities of ISIS. The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25,” the agency said, adding that further investigations were in progress.

Earlier this week, the NIA had detained three persons in Karnataka for their alleged links with ISIS handlers. The detentions in Karnataka were part of a nationwide raid conducted by the anti-terror agency last Sunday.

In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in Bhatkal area of Uttara Kannada district and two places in Tumakuru district. Officials of the state police said that NIA had sought local police support in two cases.

One of the suspects was identified as Sajid Makrani, a native of Maharashtra. He is a third-year student in an Unani college in Tumkuru, said police.

The agency had conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, in the case pertaining to activities of the ISIS. The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 in Delhi under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act.

