Home / India News / ISIS activities: NIA conducts searches in 6 states, seizes incriminating papers

ISIS activities: NIA conducts searches in 6 states, seizes incriminating papers

india news
Updated on Jul 31, 2022 02:39 PM IST
The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 in Delhi under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states.&nbsp;(File photo)
National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states. (File photo)
ByHT News Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, in the case pertaining to activities of the Islamic State (ISIS). The case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on June 25 in Delhi under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act.

In Maharashtra, the NIA conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur, the agency said. The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, it said in a statement.

The searches were carried out in Gujarat's Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts. The Gujarat ATS said three persons were being questioned. "But there is nothing more to disclose as of now," the ATS said in a statement.

Apart from Gujarat, searches are being conducted in Bhopal and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh. The searches led to the seizure of incriminating documents and material, it said. Further investigation into the case is in progress, the agency said.

In Madhya Pradesh, the agency conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts. Here too, the searches led to the seizure of incriminating documents and material.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
national investigation agency maharashtra uttar pradesh gujarat madhya pradesh islamic state + 4 more
national investigation agency maharashtra uttar pradesh gujarat madhya pradesh islamic state + 3 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out