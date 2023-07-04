NIA attaches Amritsar house of two brothers accused in Pak-sponsored narco-terror case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Jul 04, 2023 04:00 PM IST

The case pertains to alleged conspiracy hatched by a narco-terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday attached the house of two brothers accused in a Pakistan-sponsored narco-terrorism case.

The residential property of Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram Singh alias Vicky and Maninder Singh alias Mani in Amritsar has been attached under section 25 (1) of the UAPA. The two brothers were arrested by agency in the case.

According to an official statement, NIA has already filed four chargesheets against 13 accused under the relevant sections of the UAPA, NDPS and Indian Penal Code in the case registered on May 8, 2020.

The case pertains to alleged conspiracy hatched by a narco-terror module to smuggle large quantities of drugs into India from Pakistan. The drugs were being smuggled in the garb of rock salt imported from across the border. The NIA said proceeds of smuggled drugs were used to create movable and immovable properties in Punjab, besides being channelised to fund terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen in the Kashmir Valley.

NIA had earlier also attached some land, measuring 60 Kanal 10 Marla, in the instant case. Six vehicles and Rs. 6,35,000 in cash were also seized. Further investigations in the case are continuing, the NIA added.

